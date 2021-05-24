Iconic Australian ‘pub with no beer’ up for sale

An iconic Australian pub known as “the pub with no beer” is up for sale for the first time in 50 years.

The Lee’s Hotel, which is located in Ingham in Northern Queensland, was made famous by country singer Slim Dusty.

Tourism Brokers agent Antonio Curulli is part of the team selling the watering hole and said an investor can grab a slice of history for $3.485 million dollars.

“It has had a colorful history,” he said.

The pub was dubbed “the pub with no beer” during World War II.

“One big load of American troops came in and basically drank the bar dry, completely dry, and there was no beer.

“A local poet wrote a poem called the pub with no beer, and years later that song written by Gordon Parsons and sang by Slim Dusty was released based on Dan Sheehan’s old poem.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the “pub with no beer”

(Photo: Tourism Brokers)