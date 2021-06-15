6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I will never forget’: Josh Kennedy relives his match-winning goal

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for ‘I will never forget’: Josh Kennedy relives his match-winning goal

Eagles star Josh Kennedy says the moments which followed his match winning goal against Richmond are etched in his memory.

Kennedy’s fourth goal lifted West Coast to a four point win in front of more than 50,000 fans at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

“It is something that I will never forget,” he told Gareth Parker

“Credit to the boys up the field to be able to transition the footy like they did, and they gave us the opportunity to have the shot.

“It was pretty exciting.”

He said the come from behind win has fueled the team’s belief, as they head into a bye this week.

“Knowing that we were able to push in that last quarter, which has been an issue for us, is quite satisfying,” Kennedy said.

“We have a couple of weeks break now to get the body right and then we’ve got a few boys coming back after the break.

“Consistency has been a big thing this year for us that we haven’t been able to do, so hopefully this back end of the year we can get some consistency in our fourth quarter efforts.”

Press PLAY to hear him relive the match-winning moment 

(Photo: Mike Owen/ Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882