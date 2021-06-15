‘I will never forget’: Josh Kennedy relives his match-winning goal

Eagles star Josh Kennedy says the moments which followed his match winning goal against Richmond are etched in his memory.

Kennedy’s fourth goal lifted West Coast to a four point win in front of more than 50,000 fans at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

“It is something that I will never forget,” he told Gareth Parker

“Credit to the boys up the field to be able to transition the footy like they did, and they gave us the opportunity to have the shot.

“It was pretty exciting.”

He said the come from behind win has fueled the team’s belief, as they head into a bye this week.

“Knowing that we were able to push in that last quarter, which has been an issue for us, is quite satisfying,” Kennedy said.

“We have a couple of weeks break now to get the body right and then we’ve got a few boys coming back after the break.

“Consistency has been a big thing this year for us that we haven’t been able to do, so hopefully this back end of the year we can get some consistency in our fourth quarter efforts.”

(Photo: Mike Owen/ Getty Images.)