‘I think they’re drunk on power’: Mia Davies slams government on electoral reform

The Nationals party is calling on Labor to hold a referendum on electoral reform before making changes to regional seats in the Legislative Council.

A report examining how election equality could be achieved will be handed down in the upper house, which could see change to how members are elected.

Opposition Leader Mia Davies said the state government could pass the legislation due to their majority.

“It’s about reducing representation in regional WA,” she told Oliver Peterson.

“We think that anything that has long lasting impacts on our state, not just in the regions, should be put to the people of Western Australia so they understand exactly what it is that they’re going to get.”

Under the current laws, less populated regions hold a higher value – meaning a regional vote in a state election is worth more than a vote in Perth.

Ms Davies said the move to change electoral reform is not practical and should be put to the people of the state.

“It looks good on paper, it’s ideologically driven, and when you start talking about people’s access to their local member and the huge differences we have between the Kimberley, the Goldfields, and the Wheatbelt – there should be that type of representation reflected in the Legislative Council,” she said.

Press PLAY to hear the interview