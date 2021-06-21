6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I had no words’: Family anger as accused one-punch attacker granted bail

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘I had no words’: Family anger as accused one-punch attacker granted bail

The family of a one-punch victim is furious his accused attacker has been granted bail, despite revelations in court that he was previously convicted of a similar incident.

Josh Maffina is in intensive care after being attacked outside a Success pub on Friday night.

A magistrate has allowed the accused Michael Robert Keddie to walk free, claiming he isn’t a threat to the community.

Part of his bail conditions restrict him from attending a licensed premises.

Mr Maffina’s sister Karlee Fuller told Liam Bartlett she can’t understand the decision.

“I had no words,” she said.

“It should never happen, things should never be solved with a fist, especially to the head.”

Her brother who was due to be married on Sunday remains in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital.

“It was supposed to be a very exciting week for him, and that is not going to happen.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

(Photo: Nine News.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882