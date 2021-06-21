‘I had no words’: Family anger as accused one-punch attacker granted bail

The family of a one-punch victim is furious his accused attacker has been granted bail, despite revelations in court that he was previously convicted of a similar incident.

Josh Maffina is in intensive care after being attacked outside a Success pub on Friday night.

A magistrate has allowed the accused Michael Robert Keddie to walk free, claiming he isn’t a threat to the community.

Part of his bail conditions restrict him from attending a licensed premises.

Mr Maffina’s sister Karlee Fuller told Liam Bartlett she can’t understand the decision.

“I had no words,” she said.

“It should never happen, things should never be solved with a fist, especially to the head.”

Her brother who was due to be married on Sunday remains in the intensive care unit at Royal Perth Hospital.

“It was supposed to be a very exciting week for him, and that is not going to happen.”

(Photo: Nine News.)