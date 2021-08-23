6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I felt like I won’: Peter Bol describes the moment he captured Australian hearts

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘I felt like I won’: Peter Bol describes the moment he captured Australian hearts

Olympic runner Peter Bol said his success at the Tokyo Olympic Games is only beginning to sink in.

The West Australian athlete captured the hearts of the nation when he placed fourth in the men’s 800 metres.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, he said despite having no crowds in the stadium he could feel Australia’s support.

“You could just feel it, I don’t know how to explain it, you could feel that everyone was waiting,” he said.

“I came out and I felt like I won because of how many people got behind me, so it is awesome.”

Press PLAY to hear what’s next for Peter Bol 

(Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882