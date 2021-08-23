‘I felt like I won’: Peter Bol describes the moment he captured Australian hearts

Olympic runner Peter Bol said his success at the Tokyo Olympic Games is only beginning to sink in.

The West Australian athlete captured the hearts of the nation when he placed fourth in the men’s 800 metres.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, he said despite having no crowds in the stadium he could feel Australia’s support.

“You could just feel it, I don’t know how to explain it, you could feel that everyone was waiting,” he said.

“I came out and I felt like I won because of how many people got behind me, so it is awesome.”

(Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.)