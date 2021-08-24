6PR
‘I am keen to play’: Crunch time for Josh Kennedy’s Eagles contract

1 min ago
Gareth Parker
Eagles veteran Josh Kennedy has declared he wants to play on for a 17th season next year.

The 33-year-old says it’s disappointing the club won’t play in finals for the first time in seven years.

Kennedy believes reasons for their inconsistent form can be tracked back to the pre-season.

“We had a bit of an interrupted pre-season, I think there is a lot of players who kind of maybe missed that bulk load during pre-season,” he told Gareth Parker.

“It caused a few injuries during the year, and there was a bit of disconnection on field which was something that we were kind of not consistent at.”

The star forward is out of contract, but believes he is ready to tackle the 2022 season.

“I am keen to play, this year has kind of been a little bit up and down,” Kennedy said.

“Body is feeling good, head is filling good, looking to play next year, but if there is no role there for me then we will move on.

“We will see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: Mike Owen/ Getty Images.)

