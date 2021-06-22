6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hundreds turn out to farewell ‘..

Hundreds turn out to farewell ‘king of talkback’ Howard Sattler

8 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Hundreds turn out to farewell ‘king of talkback’ Howard Sattler

Howard Sattler’s family, friends and media colleagues have gathered at the Norfolk Chapel at Karrakatta Cemetery to pay their respects to the Perth radio great.

Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” echoed through the chapel as the celebration of his life began.

The 76-year-old died earlier this month after a long battle with a rare neurological disorder.

6PR News reporter Jake Battrick was at the funeral and said “many great stories” were shared about his life.

Press PLAY to hear some of those stories 

‘King of talkback’ Howard Sattler dead at age 76

Mark Gibson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882