6PR
Hundreds rally in Perth to protest Myanmar military coup

9 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Hundreds of people have rallied at Parliament House in Perth this morning to protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power and detained the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Nine News reporter Brittany Hoskins was at Parliament House this morning and said close to a thousand people were in attendance.

“People have travelled from all over the state from as Albany to be here today for the rally,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“The rain is coming down, but it doesn’t seem to be deterring people at all, they are here to have their voices heard.

“A lot of people here today have family over there that they are concerned for, and they just want to see democracy and peace.”

Click play to hear more on 6PR Mornings. 

(08) 9221 1882