  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Humble beginnings’: Matt Wearn’s..

‘Humble beginnings’: Matt Wearn’s journey to become an Olympic champion

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Humble beginnings’: Matt Wearn’s journey to become an Olympic champion

The parents of Australia’s latest gold medallist are gushing with pride, after Matt Wearn won the Laser class in the sailing.

His win was one of four gold medals for Australia yesterday, becoming the most successful day in Australia’s 125 year Olympic history.

Wearn’s father Brad said he came from “humble beginnings” after taking up the sport at just 7-years-old.

“He went through a learn to sail program, we brought him a little Optimist sailing dinghy, and he was obsessed with it,” he told Gareth Parker.

“This has always been his goal, not only to go to the Olympics, but to win a gold medal.”

Press PLAY to hear more about his sailing journey 

(Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
133 882