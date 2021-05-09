Humans to be infected with deadly Strep A bacteria in vaccine trial

Australian researchers have taken a major step forward towards a vaccine against the deadly Strep A bacteria.

The human challenge model led by researches at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute deliberately infects healthy adult volunteers with the bacteria in a controlled environment.

Professor Andrew Steer said it will allow researches to learn more about the disease because it doesn’t naturally infect animals.

“So we now have a model which we can use going forward to test new treatments and new vaccines,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

Strep A affects about 750 million people each year and kills 500,000 people globally.

“It can get into the blood stream and cause sepsis, and after you have had the infection it can cause kidney disease or heart disease.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)