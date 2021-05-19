Human behaviour expert reveals the secret to emotional intelligence

Human behaviour expert Amy Jacobson has written a book about how to improve your emotional intelligence.

She joined Millsy on Wednesday to share the secret to success.

“When we look at the emotions, there is no such thing as a bad emotion, they are all quite relevant,” she said.

“Recognizing that emotion and knowing how to work with it, rather than against it, is the key to emotional intelligence.

“If you are dealing with someone who lacks empathy … there are ways that you can tap into your emotional intelligence to make sure the outcome is still achieved.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the book and why emotional intelligence is important