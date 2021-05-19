6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Human behaviour expert reveals the..

Human behaviour expert reveals the secret to emotional intelligence

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Human behaviour expert reveals the secret to emotional intelligence

Human behaviour expert Amy Jacobson has written a book about how to improve your emotional intelligence.

She joined Millsy on Wednesday to share the secret to success.

“When we look at the emotions, there is no such thing as a bad emotion, they are all quite relevant,” she said.

“Recognizing that emotion and knowing how to work with it, rather than against it, is the key to emotional intelligence.

“If you are dealing with someone who lacks empathy … there are ways that you can tap into your emotional intelligence to make sure the outcome is still achieved.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the book and why emotional intelligence is important 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882