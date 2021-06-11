6PR
How you could lose money on upcoming superannuation increases

9 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for How you could lose money on upcoming superannuation increases

From July 1, superannuation employer contributions will increase from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

With reports some businesses are trying to pass that cost on to employees, Carbon Group’s Michelle Maynard joined Oliver Peterson on Perth Live to help you stay aware come July 1.

“What the real concern is here, is that if those people where their package is inclusive of super don’t get a pay rise of at least half a percent after the 1st of July, they could get less in their pay, because their employer has to pay directly into their superfund,” said Ms Maynard.

Press PLAY to hear what you need to watch out for:

Oliver Peterson
News
