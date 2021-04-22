How you can help prevent serious blazes ahead of bushfire season

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services have launched a new campaign to help small landholders manage fuel loads and reduce bushfire intensity.

Western Australians are being urged to take the necessary precautions to prevent planned burns escalating into serious bushfires as restricted burning periods begin in parts of the state.

DFES executive director of the Rural Fire Division, Murray Carter, told Millsy a new video has been launched as part of the “Burn SMART” campaign.

“Even people who have done a bit of burning before, including professionals in the business, there is always something more to learn.”

(Photo: DFES.)