How you can help bring the untold story of the Ned Kelly saga to life

A small Australian film company has started a crowd funding campaign to create a movie about the often forgotten side of the Ned Kelly saga.

The film titled “Michael” will follow the story of Sergeant Michael Kennedy who was killed in the gun battle with the Kelly gang in 1878.

Lonely Hill Films director and writer Darren Hawkins told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Sergeant Kennedy has often been portrayed as a corrupt officer of the law.

“He was a respected member of the community and so was his family, and this was not the person that has often been painted when they talk about the police in the Kelly story,” he said.

“He was an excellent police officer.”

Lonely Hill Films have started a crowd funding campaign to try and bring the story to life.

“This is about telling a part of the story that has just been ignored, that really, really has to be spoken about,” Hawkins said.

“The more layers I pulled back of this story, the more fascinating it became.”

