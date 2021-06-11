How WA’s skills shortage is affecting business growth

The WA Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the current skills shortage is negatively affecting business growth more than the pandemic itself.

CCI CEO Chris Rodwell said the March quarter for business confidence showed the shortage of skilled workers was the number one issue, with the June quarter figures forecast to reveal it isn’t getting any better.

He said the most heavily impacted industry is health.

“91 per cent of businesses in the health care sector say they can’t fill a skilled occupation at the moment … so that is a very significant issue.”

He said current challenges amongst businesses are unable to be filled with interstate and intrastate workers, and urged the government to set a date for reopening the border.

“We do have to find a way through this.”

