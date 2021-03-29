How to survive a ‘sophisticated’ cyberattack

A cyber security expert says organisations in Australia need to beef up their cyber security after a “sophisticated” attack hit Nine Entertainment Co’s broadcast systems on Sunday.

A major cyber attack caused serious disruptions to live television programming for more than 24 hours.

Director of UNSW Canberra Cyber, Nigel Phair, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the nature of the attack is not yet known.

“There has been no ransom demand,” he said.

He said it is essential companies Australia wide have a strong defence system to prevent cyber attacks.

“Organisations in this country aren’t up to scratch when it comes to risk management of their online assets,” he said.

“They need to invest in their risk management, and they need to subsequently invest in a control framework after that.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)