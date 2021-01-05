How to shift those extra COVID kilos

After a challenging 2020 many Australians have committed to a “New year, new me” resolution, seeking to improve their overall health and wellbeing in the year ahead.

But the CSIRO say despite peoples best intentions, motivation levels often drop as challenges present.

CSIRO research scientist, Dr Gilly Hendrie, told 6PR breakfast 2020 took its toll on the minds and bodies of Australians.

“Two out of five people that we asked thought they had gained weight, lots of people said their diet had got worse,” Dr Hendrie said.

The CSIRO have developed the Start Strong Diet Quiz to help boost peoples motivation for diet and exercise in 2021.

“It’s a tool that’s trying to help Australians better understand, and boost their motivation to get healthy this year,” she said.

“When you complete the tool you get some feedback about your mindset or your motivation for diet and exercise, and that helps you to sort of personalise your weight loss plan.”

Dr Hendrie says getting healthy is not an overnight process and people need to be patient when starting a new weight loss plan.

“It’s going to be a journey, there is going to be good days and bad, so they just need to maintain that motivation throughout,” she said.

“As long as the majority of your meals are healthy … then you are on the right track.”

The CSIRO Start Strong Diet Quiz can be taken here.

