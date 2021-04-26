How to see the super ‘pink’ moon in WA tonight

If you look to the skies tonight you’ll be able to spot what is known as a super “pink” moon.

The best time for star-gazers to view the moon will be from about 6pm to 8pm Perth time.

ANU Astrophysicist Brad Tucker said despite the name, the moon won’t actually be pink.

“The pink term comes from the US, they have a name for every moon, so in Spring, which is April, when the flowers come out they call it pink,” he said.

“So even though it’s the super pink moon, it won’t look pink, but it should be super.”

The full moon will make its closest approach to Earth this month, making it a super moon.

“The moon will be a bit closer to the earth, and so when it is a bit closer to the earth, it appears bigger and brighter in the sky,” Dr Tucker said.

“The moon is about 384,000 kilometres away on average, so it is going to be about 348,000 kilometres away tonight.”

The super “pink” moon will peak at 11.22pm.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)