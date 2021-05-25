How to see the rare super blood moon in WA

If you cast your eyes to the sky on Wednesday night you will see a rare astronomical event.

Stargazers will get a glimpse of a “super blood moon” which is the coming together of a super moon and a lunar eclipse.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker said the rare event will start at 5.44pm AWST and will peak from 7.11pm to 7.25pm.

“It’s a super moon which is a moon that is a bit brighter and closer,” he said.

“But it’s a blood moon, so this is actually what we call a total lunar eclipse.

“So the moon will actually pass into the Earth’s shadow, we’ll see it darken, but it will actually start to turn a redy orange colour.”

He said it could be several years before we see one so clearly again.

“We get a super moon about three times a year.

“A blood moon or a total lunar eclipse you get one every couple of years … so to get the combination of the two we get every five or so years.”

You won’t need equipment to see the spectacle, stargazers can just step outside.

Press PLAY to hear more about the super blood moon

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)