6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to see the rare super blood moon in WA

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How to see the rare super blood moon in WA

If you cast your eyes to the sky on Wednesday night you will see a rare astronomical event.

Stargazers will get a glimpse of a “super blood moon” which is the coming together of a super moon and a lunar eclipse.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker said the rare event will start at 5.44pm AWST and will peak from 7.11pm to 7.25pm.

“It’s a super moon which is a moon that is a bit brighter and closer,” he said.

“But it’s a blood moon, so this is actually what we call a total lunar eclipse.

“So the moon will actually pass into the Earth’s shadow, we’ll see it darken, but it will actually start to turn a redy orange colour.”

He said it could be several years before we see one so clearly again.

“We get a super moon about three times a year.

“A blood moon or a total lunar eclipse you get one every couple of years … so to get the combination of the two we get every five or so years.”

You won’t need equipment to see the spectacle, stargazers can just step outside.

Press PLAY to hear more about the super blood moon 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882