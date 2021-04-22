How to secure one of the few remaining tickets to the Kings Park dawn service

Crowds will return to this Sunday’s Anzac Day dawn service at the State War Memorial in Kings Park.

The event is capped at 10,000 people and attendees are required to secure a ticket.

RSLWA CEO, John McCourt told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the free tickets are going fast with just 1,400 left.

“We are currently at 8,600,” he said.

“We expect in the next 24 hours or so we will hit the 10,000 mark.”

The event will start at 6am, but people are being urged to arrive from 4am onwards.

Face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be observed.

Tickets for the Kings Park dawn service can be obtained here.

Click play to hear the full interview.