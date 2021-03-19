6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to plot the fastest route for the Port to Pub swim

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How to plot the fastest route for the Port to Pub swim

A group of scientists have combined their expertise to help swimmers participating in the Port to Pub swim this Saturday.

The University of Western Australia Oceans Graduate School and School of Human Sciences have mapped out the best route for success.

Associate Professor Scott Draper told 6PR’s Steve Mills the routes are designed to help swimmers of all levels complete the crossing.

“The currents are a significant fraction of a lot of peoples swimming speed,” he said.

“So route optimisation is probably more beneficial for the average swimmer than the fast swimmer.”

Six different routes have been developed to cater for swimmers in all categories and speeds.

“The currents get stronger as you get closer to Rottnest typically,” he said.

“We have got currents that are coming from the north, so if you are out their swimming tomorrow we think you will actually be drifting south.”

Detailed maps with the fastest routes can be found on the Port to Pub website.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: UWA/ Supplied.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882