How to plot the fastest route for the Port to Pub swim

A group of scientists have combined their expertise to help swimmers participating in the Port to Pub swim this Saturday.

The University of Western Australia Oceans Graduate School and School of Human Sciences have mapped out the best route for success.

Associate Professor Scott Draper told 6PR’s Steve Mills the routes are designed to help swimmers of all levels complete the crossing.

“The currents are a significant fraction of a lot of peoples swimming speed,” he said.

“So route optimisation is probably more beneficial for the average swimmer than the fast swimmer.”

Six different routes have been developed to cater for swimmers in all categories and speeds.

“The currents get stronger as you get closer to Rottnest typically,” he said.

“We have got currents that are coming from the north, so if you are out their swimming tomorrow we think you will actually be drifting south.”

Detailed maps with the fastest routes can be found on the Port to Pub website.

(Photo: UWA/ Supplied.)