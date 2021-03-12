How to improve the taste of cheap wine

Have you ever wanted to impress your friends with an expensive bottle of wine, but can’t afford it?

Well a new study has revealed a person’s judgement of a glass of wine will significantly improve if they are told it is more expensive than it really is.

The study by Basel University in Switzerland looked at three different Italian red wines which were intentionally mislabeled.

WA wine expert John Jens said cheap wine can easily be disguised as expensive to influence someone’s perception.

“You can get spectacular value for under $15,”he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“And you can trick anybody with those wines in to saying they are $50 or $60.

“People prefer wines for different reasons, it could be cultural or just their own palates.

“Your preference is influenced by the way you are brought up.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)