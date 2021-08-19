How to hear 6PR on Sonos and other devices

If your regular streaming of 6PR has been disrupted, that’s probably because you’ve been listening to us via third party app called TuneIn.

6PR is no longer streaming on TuneIn. If you’ve been using that mobile app or website, you can head straight to our app or website and stream directly from us.

More likely, you’ve been using TuneIn because your device – such as Sonos or CarPlay – has been relying on it to stream 6PR.

For most of these devices there is a solution, and for those there aren’t, we’re working with the manufacturers to take our live stream directly.

For CarPlay and Android Audio, 6PR will be live on your dash as an app very soon – a matter of days. Keep your eyes peeled, and of course you can always bluetooth from our app in the meantime.

For Sonos users and many other speakers systems, you can configure your device to stream your radio from RadioApp instead.

SONOS INSTRUCTIONS