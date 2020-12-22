How to get free entry to Rottnest Island this summer

From tomorrow kids under the age of 12 can travel to Rottnest island for free on same-day return trips.

The special ferry deal will be available on all three ferry providers until January 31.

The island has also introduced a “Happiest Happy Hour’ special which waives the $19.50 admission fee for same day trips that arrive after 2pm.

Nine News reporter Jacqueline Robson was in Rottnest for the announcement this morning.

“They are trying to entice people over for the afternoon because the accommodation here is booked out for weeks if not months,” she told 6PR’s Gary Adshead.

“The next best thing is to enjoy a sunset here, and get back to Freo late in the evening.”

The island is offering a range of new attractions including sunset sundowners, live music and Segway sunset tours.

The island’s Wadjemup Museum also reopened today after undergoing a $1 million dollar refurbishment.

It was renamed to reflect the island’s Aboriginal heritage and recognises the imprisonment of the state’s first peoples on the island.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)