How to donate to fire affected families in Perth

71 families in the Perth Hills and north-eastern suburbs are now without homes, as firefighters continue to assess the damage from the devastating bushfires.

Thankfully there has been no injuries to members of the public or loss of life, but many have lost their treasured belongings and a roof over their head.

The devastating fire has burned through 9,464 hectares of land, and firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blaze.

A number of organisations are now raising funds to help people affected by the fires, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army and RSPCA.

To donate to people affected by the fires you can find a full list of support organisations here.