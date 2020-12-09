How to become an Antarctic expeditioner

The Australian Antarctic Program is looking for a group of people to fill a variety of positions in Antarctica for the 2021-22 season.

Former manager at the Antarctic Wilkins Aerodrome, Matt Wilkins, gave 6PR’s Gareth Parker an insight into what life is like in the southernmost continent of the world.

“There is so many once in a lifetime experiences,” he said.

“Everything from the amazing scenery to the unbelievable characters that you are working with.”

Mr Wilkins told Gareth he has worked in Antarctica on and off since 2006.

His job involved clearing a runway at the Wilkins Aerodrome to make it serviceable for flights.

“We are on a blue ice glazier that is shifting about 12 metres a year, so we are realigning that runway each season,” he said.

“It get’s cold, we were down to sort of the mid minus 30s.”

The Australian Antarctic Program is searching for predominantly trades-based roles to keep Australia’s research stations running.

There are 25 different roles available and recruitment for the 2021-22 season opens today.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)