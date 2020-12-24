6PR
How to beat the 3pm Christmas slump

2 mins ago
Mark Gibson
For most of us Christmas day involves stuffing our faces until we slip into a “food coma”.

What follows is usually a wave of tiredness and a 3pm slump, requiring a Christmas nap.

Dr Zac Turner told 6PR Breakfast “after any big lunches around this time of the year you generally do feel a bit tired”.

“There is no mistaking the idea that siestas and having a bit of a break, and a bit of a sleep after you’ve had a big lot of food is actually really good for you,” he said.

“We see a lot of people really stressed going into the holiday season, and it is a really great time if you are feeling really tired to have a little kip.”

He said it’s common for people to eat a large amount of sweet foods on Christmas day and consume excessive amounts of alcohol.

“Having a lot of these sugary foods, gives you this kind of high rush … which means we access the sugars from the food really quickly,” Dr Turner said.

“Alcohol generally is a depressant which means it makes you tired.”

Dr Turner says the key to avoiding the 3pm slump is snacking rather than feasting.

“We pile out plates full, and stuff our faces really quickly and our body doesn’t have a chance to say wow I’m full,” he said.

“Having smaller amounts of food a little bit more regularly throughout the day, is the best way to counter having a … food coma.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

