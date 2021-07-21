6PR
How the WA government dodged political heat days out from the election

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for How the WA government dodged political heat days out from the election

Emails have revealed how the state government stopped a major property developer from announcing a potentially controversial western suburbs project until after the March election.

A high-density proposal in Swanbourne was approved five weeks before West Australians went to the polls.

But the Department of Finance didn’t disclose its success until a week after the election, despite being questioned on the topic.

Emails obtained by WAtoday, through Freedom of Information laws, show developer Cedar Woods wanted to break the news to investors by February 19 but were told to pump the brakes because the government was in caretaker mode.

Prior to the election the Planning Minister told media decision-making on the project had been halted.

Rita Saffioti claims she was not involved in the timing of the announcement.

Press PLAY to hear the full story on 6PR Mornings

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

News
