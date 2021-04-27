6PR
How the pandemic has impacted flight crews

9 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How the pandemic has impacted flight crews

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on flight crews across the world with thousands of pilots facing uncertain futures.

International Pilot, Jason Bromell, told Millsy the pandemic has had a huge affect on many pilots livelihoods.

“There has been ups and downs, I have done a little bit of flying to repatriate Australians back to Australia,” he said.

“It has been a tough time.

“Plenty of guys have gone up north to the mining camps, driving big trucks, or working where they can.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

