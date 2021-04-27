How the pandemic has impacted flight crews
COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on flight crews across the world with thousands of pilots facing uncertain futures.
International Pilot, Jason Bromell, told Millsy the pandemic has had a huge affect on many pilots livelihoods.
“There has been ups and downs, I have done a little bit of flying to repatriate Australians back to Australia,” he said.
“It has been a tough time.
“Plenty of guys have gone up north to the mining camps, driving big trucks, or working where they can.”
Click play to hear more.
(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)