How the pandemic has impacted flight crews

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on flight crews across the world with thousands of pilots facing uncertain futures.

International Pilot, Jason Bromell, told Millsy the pandemic has had a huge affect on many pilots livelihoods.

“There has been ups and downs, I have done a little bit of flying to repatriate Australians back to Australia,” he said.

“It has been a tough time.

“Plenty of guys have gone up north to the mining camps, driving big trucks, or working where they can.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)