6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How Telstra is cracking down on scam callers

5 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for How Telstra is cracking down on scam callers

If you’re a Telstra customer and have noticed a drop-off in scam calls recently, this might be why.

Telstra has introduced new technology which automatically blocks about 1.5 million scam calls a week.

Phone companies have revealed they’re blocking about 300 scam callers EVERY minute. New data suggests Australians lost more than $9 million to criminals last month. That’s double the amount recorded at the same time last year.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Telstra cyber-security expert Darren Pauli said the technology is very effective.

“It’s always a cat and mouse thing,” he said.

“They adapt and so do the defenders but this is great technology.”

Telstra has always been blocking scam calls but it was more of a manual process that only stopped around one million calls a month. Now with the new automated technology this has been drastically increased to 6.5 million a month.

Australians are advised to hang-up on unexpected callers. Mr Pauli said if something doesn’t sound right, it probably isn’t.

Press PLAY to hear more about how Telstra is stopping scammers:

Oliver Peterson
LifestyleMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882