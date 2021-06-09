6PR
How school uniforms can affect the health of young girls

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for How school uniforms can affect the health of young girls

Researchers are looking into whether school uniforms play a role in girls being less active.

A University of Newcastle study shows primary school aged girls are less likely to meet physical activity benchmarks over the school day.

School of Medicine and Public Health PhD candidate Matthew McLaughlin said there is strong evidence for students to wear sports uniforms more often.

“We know that nine in 10 of the adolescents in Australia are physically inactive, and that’s really not great for their health, but it is also not great for their learning,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“We found that it can be supportive if the schools switch towards a more sports-type uniform every day.

“That can help them to be more active.”

He said switching to a sports uniform permanently will also save parents money.

“We have found that the traditional school uniforms … are very, very expensive, upwards of $500 for a secondary school uniform.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the research 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
