How psychedelics could be the cure for mental illness

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How psychedelics could be the cure for mental illness

World-first research that aims to create pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic medicine to treat mental health disorders has launched in Australia.

Based in Melbourne and collaborating with researchers from around the world, the Psychae Institute will be dedicated to psychedelic medicines such as ayahuasca, psilocybin/magic mushrooms and MDMA. Researchers hope to offer a new class of treatment for disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Co-founder Associate Professor Daniel Perkins told Steve Mills the goal is to develop new and more effective treatments for people with mental health conditions.

“In particular for people who don’t respond to the current treatments,” said Professor Perkins.

Professor Perkins reminds people these substances are still illegal in Australia, however people seek out underground ways to use these medicines.

“Our approach is very much clinical and held in a clinical setting.

“There’s two therapists with them for the acute experience.

“This isn’t about recreational use.”

The long term goal is to have pharmaceutical grade medicines registered with the TGA and then subsidised by the PBS.

They’re not looking to recruit study participants at the moment.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain how it works:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)

Steve Mills
