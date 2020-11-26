How playing video games can assist in career development

Murdoch University have set up an eSports hub on campus where students can go for competitive and casual play.

Megan Pusey, gaming and eSports expert at Murdoch University says it will assist students with career development, and provide them with a range of different skills, including hand-eye coordination and a sound understanding of gaming and rules.

“Only a very small amount of people go on to become a professional eSports player,” she said.

“There is a whole range of different career options you can do, so there’s the more technical side of things involving coding (and) programing video games, and then there is the art side of things, creating the assets or pictures and music.”

She told Gareth Parker it is important gaming is conducted within moderation.

“There is a place for discussion amongst parents and their children, about what is an appropriate level of time to be spending on this hobby, or on video games to relax and de-stress.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)