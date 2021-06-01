6PR
How photos of your food could help you lose weight

10 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for How photos of your food could help you lose weight

An innovative new app aimed at helping people lose weight has received a $1 million funding boost.

The new tool will help dieticians provide advice to patients trying to shed some kilos, after they take photos of their meals and post it to the app.

Curtin University Professor Deborah Kerr told Liam Bartlett it’s hoped the app will have multiple benefits for patients.

“For so long there has been a real gap in service for people being able to access weight management by expert dieticians,” she said.

“This app makes it very easy for people, they take a photo of their meal or snack and it gets uploaded to a secure server.

“The information will be able to be analysed by the dietician quite quickly and provide personal feedback.”

But general practitioner Dr Joe Kosterich, who specialises in health consultations, said the money could be spent better elsewhere.

“The people who are likely to use this are probably the people who don’t really need it.”

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
FoodHealthNews
