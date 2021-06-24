6PR
How parents can help protect their children from online predators

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
A new initiative has been launched to educate parents and carers about online groomers and the dangers they pose to young people.

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation’s Safe Bedrooms initiative provides a suite of resources to educate parents about the varied approaches groomers can take when attempting to manipulate a child.

Founder Bruce Morcombe said groomers can gain access to children through social media and online gaming.

“Kids talk to people they don’t know, and who knows where that conversation can lead,” he said.

“They manipulate the children and gain their confidence.”

The safe bedrooms initiative provides a number of resources, including educational videos.

“We have some fact sheets and some printed material that anyone can download from our website all for free.”

Liam Bartlett
