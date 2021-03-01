How new space technology will help manage Australian bushfires

An Australian space company is preparing to launch a fire detection satellite into space to help manage bushfires in Australia.

Space Machines Company CEO, Rajat Kulshresth, have developed a “space taxi” which carries the satellites to their desired orbits around Earth.

“Once it gets into orbit, our spacecraft will then deploy that satellite,” he said.

“That satellite then uses artificial intelligence to quickly identify where the fires are, and send data back down to emergency services and let them know where it is.

“The taxi is about 250 kilograms in weight and it can carry about half a tone worth of satellites on it.”

The first test satellite is set to launch in March 2022.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Supplied.)