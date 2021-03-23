How long you need to wait between the COVID vaccine and flu shot

Australians are being urged to wait at least two weeks between having a COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

A record number of influenza vaccinations were administered last year, and combined with social distancing it contributed to a massive decline in the amount of people being diagnosed with the flu.

Chairman of the Immunisation Coalition, Dr Rod Pearce, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it doesn’t matter which one you have first.

“If you know your COVID vaccine is not going to be for a couple of weeks, then you can get a flu vaccine now.”

While doctors don’t believe the two vaccines will interact they are recommending a two week separation between the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot.

The flu vaccine will be available from April 2021.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)