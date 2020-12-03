6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The magic number when it comes to neighbours and loneliness

3 hours ago
Steve and Basil
Article image for The magic number when it comes to neighbours and loneliness

A new global scientific study has revealed how a small act of kindness can impact feelings of loneliness.

The study found that knowing at least six neighbours can reduce feelings of loneliness and stress.

Head of Next Door Australia Jennie Sager says “more than half of Australians don’t know their neighbours.”

“Knowing just six neighbours can actually reduce the likelihood of feeling lonely, and is also linked to lowering depression, social anxiety and financial concerns relating to COVID-19,” she said.

Jenny told Steve and Baz that just saying hello to a neighbour can increase neighbourhood unity.

“We found that it’s really small acts of kindness … that have a really, really big impact.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview 

Steve and Basil
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882