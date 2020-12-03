The magic number when it comes to neighbours and loneliness

A new global scientific study has revealed how a small act of kindness can impact feelings of loneliness.

The study found that knowing at least six neighbours can reduce feelings of loneliness and stress.

Head of Next Door Australia Jennie Sager says “more than half of Australians don’t know their neighbours.”

“Knowing just six neighbours can actually reduce the likelihood of feeling lonely, and is also linked to lowering depression, social anxiety and financial concerns relating to COVID-19,” she said.

Jenny told Steve and Baz that just saying hello to a neighbour can increase neighbourhood unity.

“We found that it’s really small acts of kindness … that have a really, really big impact.”

