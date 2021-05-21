6PR
How dog-assisted therapy is helping children with autism

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How dog-assisted therapy is helping children with autism

WA families are turning to dog-assisted therapy to help children with autism build their skills across a number of different areas.

Therapy dog Bazza (pictured), has been helping 15-year-old Eitan Jackson overcome a fear of dogs.

Eitan’s mother Talya told Millsy dog-assisted therapy has been crucial to overcoming his fear.

“I was a bit skeptical as to whether it would make a difference, but in fact it has made a difference.”

Kites Children’s Therapy dog trainer Brianna Pemberton said dogs like Bazza can be used to help children with a range of disabilities.

“He is used as a motivator or a tool for engagement, he can help kids kind of develop their skills depending on their goals.”

News
