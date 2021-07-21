How do I sign up for a 6PR account?

A 6PR account gives you full access to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits across our website and the 6PR app.

You can also use this account to unlock free access to our family of brands including 9Now.

If you already have a 9Now or 6PR account, you can simply use that. Your 6PR Footy Tipping account is also linked.

Don’t have any of those accounts? Click HERE to sign up for a 6PR account.

Or maybe you’re unsure? Click HERE to find out. If you’re browser refreshes, check for your name on the top right of the screen.

Still need help? Call (08) 9220 1400.

Once you’ve created an account, you can choose to join our email lists via the ‘EDIT PROFILE’ button: