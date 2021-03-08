How border closures inspired John Williamson’s new song

Aussie music legend John Williamson has written a new song reflecting on Australia and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined 6PR’s Liam Bartlett in the studio today to reflect on his career in the Australian music industry.

“I proved that you can sing with a really strong Australian accent and still be popular,” he said.

He played his new song The Great Divide live on air, which details the struggle of being separated by interstate border closures at the height of the pandemic.

“I just don’t like this attitude of separating Australians from one another,” he said.

“We are all Aussies, that’s what makes this place strong.”

Williamson is set to play a live concert at Kings Park on March 13.

Click play to hear the full interview.

Click play to watch John Williamson play The Great Divide.