How Bon Scott’s family are honoring his legacy (and how you can be apart of it)

The family of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott have launched a new fan website today, to mark what would have been his 75th birthday.

The legendary Fremantle-raised rocker died in 1980 from acute alcohol poisoning, leaving behind a legacy as one of Australia’s greatest singer, song-writers.

Fans can contribute to the website and a number of famous musicians have also shared their memories.

Speaking with 6PR’s Oliver Peterson Hoodoo Guru’s lead signer Dave Faulkner said he saw ACDC live at Perth’s entertainment centre in 1978.

“When I got there I had my socks blown off, they were incredible,” he said.

“Bon Scott, he was a revelation … he was one of the best things I have ever seen.

“It was just his charisma, obviously the voice as well, one of the greatest rock voices ever, you couldn’t take your eyes off the bloke.”

Damian Rinaldi from Sonic Rights Management, who manage the Bon Scott Estate, said the family wanted to give fans a forum to share his legacy.

“The family had always wanted to address Bon’s legacy,” he told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday.

“We wanted to be able to gather together all of those people who wanted to make testimonials.”

(Photo: Ellen Poppinga – K & K/ Getty Images.)