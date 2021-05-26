How an idea to help volunteer firefighters could win you $10,000

Australia’s peak body for bushfire volunteers is looking for innovative solutions to help frontline firefighters keep our community safe.

Bushfire Volunteers president Dave Gossage told Millsy $10,000 is on the line for the best invention.

“We have partnered with a global energy and technology company to encourage the inventors of Australia to awaken their thoughts and skills, to come up with something that can make a real difference in the emergency fire space across Australia,” he said.

“Our aim is to prevent fires.

“So the inventions are ones that would help people build strong resilient communities, as well as making a tool or something that could make the job of the volunteers on the frontline even easier.”

To submit an idea to the Baker Hughes Innovation Development Program visit the Bushfire Volunteers website.

