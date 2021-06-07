How a reading program is helping improve children’s mental health

A WA author has teamed up with the Children’s Book Council of Australia to launch a new initiative called ‘Reading for the Heart and Mind’.

The five video series is aimed at promoting the mental health benefits of reading for children to parents, teachers and librarians.

Author Josh Langley told 6PR’s Michaela Carr the initiative helps children connect with characters they can relate to.

“We talk about how you can read to your kids, and what books are really good for expression and getting kids involved,” he said.

“Say the child is different for whatever reason … they can read a book where that central character is just like them, suddenly they don’t feel so alone.

“It just gives them that inner strength, and inner resilience, and that inner confidence to keep going.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)