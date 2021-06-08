6PR
How a new tool could help reduce exercise-related risks for kids

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How a new tool could help reduce exercise-related risks for kids

Researchers from the University of Western Australia have developed a new screening tool to help reduce exercise-related risk for children.

The tool identifies risks in young people aged between five and 17 through a questionnaire based tool.

UWA Thriving Program coordinator Tony Ton told Millsy the tool uses medical history information to help identify potential risks.

“For example if your child who is asthmatic came through, we would be able to identify that and develop a program to ensure safe participation.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the tool 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

News
