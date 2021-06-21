How a Fitbit-style device could help combat WA’s hospital crisis

A Fitbit-styled gadget designed to measure patients’ vital signs could be the answer to nurse shortages across WA emergency departments.

The Medivitals medical bio-band is designed to check vitals and provide alerts to triage nurses when a patient’s condition deteriorates.

Medivitals co-founder Professor Yogi Kanagasingam told Millsy at Midday the technology is similar to a Fitbit or Apple Wacth, but the data is stored locally.

“It measures all the vital signs, temperature, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, everything,” he said.

“All data goes to the hospital cloud.

“It’s non allergenic material, the battery last for 21 days, so it is perfect for Alzheimer’s patients when they get lost.”

The company are hoping to have the gadget rolled out to WA hospitals within the next six months, pending government funding to trial the device.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)