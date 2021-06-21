6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How a Fitbit-style device could..

How a Fitbit-style device could help combat WA’s hospital crisis

39 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for How a Fitbit-style device could help combat WA’s hospital crisis

A Fitbit-styled gadget designed to measure patients’ vital signs could be the answer to nurse shortages across WA emergency departments.

The Medivitals medical bio-band is designed to check vitals and provide alerts to triage nurses when a patient’s condition deteriorates.

Medivitals co-founder Professor Yogi Kanagasingam told Millsy at Midday the technology is similar to a Fitbit or Apple Wacth, but the data is stored locally.

“It measures all the vital signs, temperature, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, everything,” he said.

“All data goes to the hospital cloud.

“It’s non allergenic material, the battery last for 21 days, so it is perfect for Alzheimer’s patients when they get lost.”

The company are hoping to have the gadget rolled out to WA hospitals within the next six months, pending government funding to trial the device.

Press PLAY to hear more about the technology

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882