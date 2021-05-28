6PR
Hot Chili: A copper monster in the making

4 hours ago
Business FeaturedPublic Companies
Article image for Hot Chili: A copper monster in the making

Listen to ASX-listed Hot Chili Managing Director, Christian Easterday talk to Matt Birney on the Bulls N’ Bears Report about the company’s 836m long copper-gold drill hit in Chile.

BusinessNews
