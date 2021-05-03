Hospitality industry ‘breathe a sigh of relief’ after state avoids lockdown

The head of the Australian Hotels Association in WA says he hopes the state has seen the last of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Three new infectious emerged over the weekend, but unlike other incidents of community spread the new cases didn’t result in an immediate shutdown for businesses.

AHA WA CEO, Bradley Woods, told Gareth Parker the industry “breathed a sigh of relief” when the Premier announced WA wouldn’t go into lockdown again.

“It’s a very sensible decision,” he said.

“It shows that there is room for a considered and moderate approach to this.”

He said the lockdown and subsequent week of restrictions cost the hospitality industry about $150 million.

“That is something the industry can’t sustain without JobKeeper or without other levels of commonwealth and state support,” Mr Woods said.

“There has been a considerable amount of pain, and a considerable amount of loss and a lot of wages lost as a result of the lockdown.

“The people who are at most risk here are the casual staff, who just don’t have any wages or income coming through.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)