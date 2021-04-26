Hospitality industry ‘bears the brunt’ of lockdown with multi million dollar loss

Western Australia’s hospitality industry is set to loose $100 million dollars in revenue due to the snap lockdown in the Perth and Peel region.

Australian Hotels Association CEO, Bradley Woods, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker imposing a lockdown before the Anzac Day long weekend was “frustrating” and “disappointing”.

“Short notice lockdowns on a busy long weekend are the last thing the hospitality industry needs after a tumultuous year,” he said.

“You are wiping out about 95 per cent of business, tens of thousands of workers not getting their long weekend work and public holiday pay.

“We have estimated, you are talking about the vicinity of $100 million over the three days of lockdown.”

He said businesses can no longer rely on JobKeeper and there has been no announcement of compensation packages by the state government.

“To adopt a full lockdown does mean decimation of the sector over that period,” he said.

“The hospitality sector is the one that bears the brunt, it’s the one that gets shutdown, and it has massive affects across the board.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)