Grim discovery in wheelie bin at John Forrest National Park

Homicide detectives will return to the Perth Hills today, where human remains were discovered in a wheelie bin.

The grim discovery was made by members of the public at midday yesterday in John Forrest National Park.

They noticed a bad smell coming from a wheelie bin floating in the Glenn Brook Dam in Hovea, and upon closer inspection they saw a body inside.

It’s understood the body could have been there for several days.

Police divers spent the afternoon scouring the dam floor for any further clues.

The identity of the person is unknown at this stage.

Homicide Squad detectives are urging anyone who saw the bin in the dam or has seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)